Video: A Thrilling Face-Off Between Cobra And Scorpion

It wasn't a scene we get to see very often. The Internet has no dearth of videos showing two or more animals fighting it out for supremacy, but a not-so-usual face-off of a snake and a scorpion is currently going viral on social media.

Shared on Instagram, the short clip features a cobra lounging in what appears to be a small concrete structure. A scorpion is also seen making its way into the snake's territory. The cobra upon noticing the intruder goes on alert mode. The tension builds as the scorpion inches closer to the snake, with its hood raised — a clear sign of discomfort and readiness to defend itself.

Just as the two creatures come close to each other, the video abruptly cuts off, leaving viewers hanging and speculating about the outcome of this intense standoff. The details about the video's location or the time are not known.

Watch the clip here:

Needless to say, the clip generated significant buzz on the platform. Many viewers wondered who emerged victorious in this unusual showdown. Some also left hilarious comments on the post.

“Tell your brother sorry and just leave,” wrote a person and added a laughter emoji.

Two other comments referred to the cobra and scorpion as “two friendly characters” and “2 legends in one frame.”

Another said, “Guess that cobra is afraid of bugs too,” implying a funny twist to the predator-prey dynamic.

One user added a satirical twist, saying, “Both cobra and the scorpion were afraid and trying to hide themselves because of you human social animals,” implying how the presence of humans causes fear in these creatures, prompting them to act defensively or seek shelter.

As the video went viral, viewers couldn't stop thinking about how the unexpected clash ultimately played out.

