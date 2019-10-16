Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu To Receive Rainfall Today: Weather Office

Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal to receive heavy rainfall

Isolated places over coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department further stated that a few areas over Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over Kanataka, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD said that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire north Bay of Bengal, some parts of central Bay of Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Marathawada, north interior Karnataka, most parts of Maharashtra, Konkan, north Arabian Sea and central Arabian Sea.

In Delhi, the sky was mainly clear with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

However, in Mumbai, the sky will be cloudy with the temperature oscillating between 24 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.

