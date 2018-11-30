Former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, 4 Others Convicted In Coal Scam Case

HC Gupta, 69, was Coal Secretary for two years under the UPA government. (File)

Former Coal Secretary HC Gupta and four others have been found guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in a case linked to the allotment of coal blocks in Bengal.

The CBI Special Bharat Parashar also declared a former joint secretary in the Coal Ministry KS Kropha, KC Samria who served as a director in the same ministry along with managing director of the firm Vikash Metals and Power Limited and one of its officials, Anand Mallick guilty of same charges.

The company was accused of getting Moira and Madhujore (North and South) coal blocks in Bengal with the support of the Coal Ministry officials who helped bypass the procedures. The CBI started investigating the case in 2012.

The court today directed the police to keep all the convicted persons in judicial custody and posted the case for hearing on December 3 to decide the punishment.

HC Gupta was Coal Secretary for two years under the Congress-led UPA-I government before he retired in 2008. As the official who chaired a screening committee that cleared at least 40 cases of coal mining rights, he has been is accused of playing a leading role in the alleged swindle dubbed as the coal scam.

The former senior bureaucrat has been accused of not following a transparent auctioning system that led to the losses running into crores to the taxpayer in the coal block allocations. He was booked in as many as eight cases.