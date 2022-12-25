Sheezan Khan, Co-Star Of Actor Tunisha Sharma, Arrested In Suicide Case

Sheezan Mohammed Khan, co-star of actor Tunisha Sharma -- a television actor who on Saturday allegedly died by suicide on the set of a TV show in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district -- was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, police said today. He will be presented in court on Monday.

The 20-year-old actor was found hanging in the washroom after a tea break while shooting; Waliv police said they had to break open the door after she did not come out for a long time. The shooting crew took her to a hospital at around 1:30 am, where she was declared dead.

Tunisha Sharma's colleagues claimed she had died by suicide, but the police conducted an investigation on the spot and said no suicide note was recovered. They said they will investigate her death from both murder and suicide angles.

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap'. She also worked in shows like 'Ishq Subhan Allah', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including 'Fitoor', 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'.