Close Shaves, Landslide Wins In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Shankar Lalwani, Amit Shah, and Shivraj Chouhan won by huge margins

The BJP was denied a clear majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but the NDA did manage to cross the halfway mark of 272 with a total tally of 293 seats. The INDIA bloc surprised many with a strong performance that fetched the Opposition alliance 232 seats.

Quite a few records were broken in the polls. A look at some of the highest and closest margins of wins in the elections:

Highest Victory Margins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Winner: Shankar Lalwani (BJP)

Victory Margin: 11,75,092 votes

Shankar Lalwani made history, winning from Indore with an astounding margin of over 11,75,092 votes. Meanwhile, NOTA (None Of The Above) got a record-breaking 2,18,674 votes in the city.

Dhubri (Assam)

Winner: Rakibul Hussain (Congress)

Victory Margin: 10,12,476 votes

Rakibul Hussain of the Congress beat three-time MP Badaruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF by over a million votes.

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh)

Winner: Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP)

Victory Margin: 8,21,408 votes

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan secured a decisive win in Vidisha with a comfortable margin of over eight lakh votes defeating Congress's Pratap Bhanu Sharma.

Navsari (Gujarat)

Winner: CR Patil (BJP)

Victory Margin: 7,73,551 votes

CR Patil continued his dominance in Gujarat's Navasari constituency, winning with a margin of 7.73 lakh votes, solidifying his position as a four-time MP.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat)

Winner: Amit Shah (BJP)

Victory Margin: 7,44,716 votes

Amit Shah scored another win for the BJP in the party's fortress Gandhinagar. He defeated Sonal Patel of the Congress by an impressive margin of 7,44,716 votes.

Closest Victory Margins

Mumbai North-West (Maharashtra)

Winner: Ravindra Waikar (Eknath Shinde Sena)

Victory Margin: 48 votes

The constituency of Mumbai North-West witnessed a neck-and-neck battle between the two factions of the Shiv Sena. Ultimately, Ravindra Waikar from Shiv Sena won by a razor-thin margin of 48 votes, defeating Amol Gajanan Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Attingal (Kerala)

Winner: Adoor Prakash (Congress)

Victory Margin: 684 votes

The constituency of Attingal in Kerala witnessed a closely contested election with Adoor Prakas of the Congress winning by a margin of 684 votes. CPI candidate V Joy lost.

Jajpur (Odisha)

Winner: Rabindra Narayan Behera (BJP)

Victory Margin: 1,587 votes

The BJP won the Jajpur seat in Odisha by a slender margin of just 1,587 votes. Rabindra Narayan Behera defeated Sarmistha Sethi of the BJD.

Jaipur Rural (Rajasthan)

Winner: Rao Rajendra Singh (BJP)

Victory Margin: 1,615 votes

Rajasthan was one of the closely fought states in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In the Jaipur Rural seat, BJP's Rao Rajendra Singh defeated Anil Chopra of the Congress by just 1,615 votes.

Kanker (Chhattisgarh)

Winner: Bhojraj Nag (BJP)

Victory Margin: 1,884 votes

The seat in central Chhattisgarh saw a close fight between Congress candidate Biresh Thakur and BJP's Bhojraj Nag. Ultimately Bhojraj Nag prevailed by a narrow margin of 1,884 votes.