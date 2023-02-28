5 Key Focus Areas For India During G20 Presidency

Climate finance is one of India's agendas at the G20.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to take place in September this year in New Delhi. Various meetings and events are being held across different cities after India assumed the G20 (Group of Twenty) presidency. India has set several goals and objectives for its G20 presidency. The key focus areas include digital transformation, climate financing, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and food security among others.

Climate finance

Climate finance is one of India's agendas at the G20. India will try to promote fast-track delivery of climate finance and urge developed countries to raise the bar for climate finance to $100 billion per year. It will also work with other G20 countries to enhance the deployment of zero and low-emission power generation including renewable energy.

G20 collaboration for food security and promoting millets

After disruption in the global food supply chain due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, India will utilise its G20 presidency to ensure that the supply chain of both manure and food grain is stable and assured. An uninterrupted supply of fertilizers will also be prioritised. Several events will be held to celebrate the International Day of Millets and promote traditional and nutritious food grains.

Accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The SDGs are a part of India's development agenda and it will try to promote progress in SDGs during the G20. The 17 global goals include zero hunger quality education, clean water and sanitation, gender quality, decent work and economic growth, climate action, and life below water among others.

Democratising global financial governance

India highlights that institutions such as the World Bank and IMF need to provide greater representation to developing and emerging countries. Under India's G20 presidency, fast-tracking reforms of global governance institutions will be among the key focus areas.

Bridging digital divide

India's G20 presidency will be aimed at boosting digital transformation which will include digital economy, digital education, digital health, digital government, and digital finance. India will work towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring that everyone has access to digital technology.