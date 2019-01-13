Key Members Of Centre's High Powered Committee On Assam Pull Out

Assam saw widespread protests over citizenship amendment bill

Adding to the troubles of the central government, one by one, people who were invited to be part of the high powered committee, constituted by the home ministry on implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, have been pulling out. The latest one to withdraw is MP Bezbarauah, the chairman of the committee.

The Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord looks at giving constitutional safeguards to indigenous Assamese people against alleged illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

Mr Bezbarauah, a former bureaucrat, wrote to the ministry that most of the public representatives in the committee have decided to pull out after the Centre passed the controversial citizenship amendment bill in Lok Sabha. And since the bill was passed, there has been a series of protests in Assam. Mr Bezbaruah said that he supports the public opinion and hence cannot be part of the committee.

Earlier, noted educationist Dr Mukunda Rajbangshi had also expressed his reluctance to be part of committee. Former chief of the Assam Sahitya Sabha and writer Nagen Saikia, too, has announced that he will pull out. The All Assam Students Union (AASU) was the first to withdraw from the committee.

Taking a different stand, author and veteran journalist DN Bezbaruah, has stated that he will be part of the committee to voice the people's concern. The committee, with tenure of six months, will speak with all stakeholders, to find a lasting solution on implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and decide on reservations for indigenous Assamese people.