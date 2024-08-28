'Classist': Skyvik CEO Faces Heat On Social Media For Rejecting Rs 300 Tip

Mr Bansal received a COD order for Rs 3,200 from a customer located near his office (File)

A Delhi entrepreneur's recent experience with a customer has caught the attention of the internet. Akash Bansal, co-founder of a mobile accessories brand, Skyvik, decided to step into the shoes of a delivery executive for a quick cash-on-delivery (COD) run. He shared the experience on his X handle, revealing a twist that took his excitement from "100 to zero in a flash".

According to his post, Mr Bansal received a COD order for Rs 3,200 from a customer located near his office. Enthusiastic about the opportunity, he decided to deliver the order himself. "I was super pumped and decided to deliver myself. It took just 10 minutes," he wrote.

However, what started as a thrilling venture quickly turned into a less-than-expected outcome for the entrepreneur. Upon arrival, the customer, assuming Mr Bansal was a regular delivery agent, handed him Rs 3,500 and casually told him to keep the change. "The excitement level went from 100 to 0 in a flash," Mr Bansal confessed in his post.

Instead of accepting the tip offered by the customer, Mr Bansal asked the customer to pay him Rs 200 less than the product's actual value. "PS: I let her keep the upar ke (extra) Rs 500, and we both were delighted," Mr Bansal continued in his post.

"Always wanted to do this, glad it happened today," he concluded.

PS: I let her keep the upar ke 500 and we both were delighted.



She literally said, "Why you guys are so fast?" ????

Always wanted to this, glad it happened today. — Akash Bansal (@akashbnsal) August 26, 2024

However, the entrepreneur's decision to return the money because the customer assumed he was a delivery executive didn't go down well with people on social media.

A section of X users even called him a "classist" and "egoist" for the same reason.

One X user wrote in Hindi, "Why, brother? When all delivery apps nowadays have an option to add tips by choice, what would happen if she gave the tip? Why did you feel so bad? You could have kept it. I would have taken it and gotten it framed with pride. This was not a forced tip. It seems she genuinely wanted to give. That money was also earned through hard work."

Kyun bhai? When all delivery apps now a days have an option to add tips by choice, kya ho gaya de diya to? itna kya bura laga? Rakh lete. I would have taken it and get it framed with pride. This was not a forced tip. She genuinely wanted to give, it seems. Mehnat ka hi Paisa tha… — Anurag (@LekhakAnurag) August 26, 2024

Another mentioned, “An inflated ego is not good for a founder! I would have happily accepted that tip and would have added to the company's cash flow.”

An inflated ego is not good for a founder! I would have happily accepted that tip and would have added to company's cash flow — Money Matters (@_M0neyMatters) August 26, 2024

"So sorry to hear that. I suggest you get an 'I am the company's founder, please make me feel special' t-shirt for yourself. Might work next time," read another comment.

So sorry to hear that. I suggest you to get an “I am

The company's founder, please make me feel special” t-shirt for yourself. Might work next time — Priyanka Lahiri (@PriyankaLahiri_) August 26, 2024

“Wait a minute...so you felt offended because she thought you were a delivery guy? Dang...this sounds so bad,” said another person on the platform.

Wait a minute...so you felt offended because she thought you were a delivery guy?



Dang...this sounds so bad. — bijoy banik (@bale442) August 26, 2024

“That lady was considerate but your super classism got hurt. Yeh understandable,” another user replied sarcastically.

That lady was considerate but your super classism got hurt

Yeh understandable — A mere earthling ♡ (@Jupitersehun_) August 26, 2024

Someone asked, “So you are a classist? Couldn't take a so-called downgrade in status? Don't flaunt it.”

So you are a classist? Couldn't take a so called downgrade in status? Don't flaunt it, — Tanya Singh (@TSinghNotes) August 26, 2024

In the past, several CEOs, including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, have time and again grabbed attention for turning into a delivery agent to manage the overflow of orders on busy days. In 2023, on the occasion of Friendship Day, Mr Goyal had the "best Sunday ever" after he delivered "food and friendship bands" to customers, delivery partners and restaurant partners.