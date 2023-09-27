Class 9 Student Stoned To Death After Dispute Over Sharing An Earphone In Odisha

Parents provided clues that their son used to spend time with the two friends

A Class 9 student was stoned to death by two of his friends after they picked up a fight over sharing an earphone in Rourkela. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the body of a 15-year-old was found bushy area along Hecket Road on Tuesday, the victim had been missing since Sunday.

Police told the media outlet that worried parents of the student had filed a missing complaint at the RN Pali police station after not finding him since Sunday evening.

The father of the class 9 student slowly gathered details about the incident and the possible involvement of the juvenile offenders, who studied in Class 9 in another school.

Panposh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Upasana Padhi said parents provided clues that their son used to spend time with the two friends which helped them. Along with the two, another boy, who witnessed the crime has been detained for recording statements.

Preliminary investigation said that teenagers were on their bicycles when they picked up a fight over sharing an earphone. The fight took an ugly turn and the two accused attacked the victim with stone and fled the scene.

The victim was identified as Rudra Narayan Padhi of Nua Basti. He was a student of Developed Area High School in Civil Township in Rourkela, according to the Pioneer.

The police have sent the body for postmortem and further investigation is on.

