Clashes In Manipur's Churachandpur After Hmar Tribe Leader Assaulted, Curfew Imposed

Curfew has been imposed in Manipur's Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district after the leader of a Hmar tribe organisation was thrashed by unknown people, leading to huge protests by members of the Hmar tribe, the police said.

Trouble began when Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar's vehicle had a near-miss with a two-wheeler rider, which led to an altercation on the road, sources said.

The matter escalated when a group of people thrashed the leader of the Hmar tribe's top decision-making body, they said.

"... Hmar Inpui general secretary was caught by a group of men on his way home, blindfolded and incessantly beaten even after he asserted himself of his identity inside the campus of VK Montessori School, Zenhang Lamka. The general secretary is undergoing medical treatment due to excessive bleeding and injury," the Hmar Inpui said in a statement on Sunday, shortly after Richard Hmar was thrashed.

It said whoever assaulted Richard Hmar should come to the Hmar Inpui office by 10 am on Monday.

After the deadline passed, protests broke out in Churachandpur with hundreds of members of the Hmar tribe coming out on the streets, shouting slogans and throwing stones, sources said.

Anticipating an escalation, the authorities enforced curfew in the town under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and called the security forces to take control of the situation, sources said.

Clashes and stone-throwing between a combined crowd of Hmar and Kuki tribes against the Zomi tribes have been reported, sources based in Churachandpur said.

Visuals from the area show a protester removing a flag used by the Zomi tribes from a mobile tower and throwing it, as people cheered and clapped below.

"Deeply Concerned": Thadou Students

The Thadou Students' Association General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ) in a statement today said it is deeply concerned about the escalating tension between different groups among non-Naga tribes, particularly between the Kuki/Kuki-Zo, Hmar, and Zomi groups in Churachandpur.

"We urge all concerned groups viz Kuki/Kuki-Zo, Hmar, and Zomi, to prioritise negotiations over hostility... We also call upon the government and civil society organisations to facilitate peace-building efforts in the spirit of justice, fairness, and mutual respect," the TSA-GHQ said.

Thadou leaders say they are a distinct tribe - "not Kuki, or underneath Kuki, or part of Kuki, but a separate, independent entity from Kuki."

District Commissioner's Appeal

Churachandpur District Commissioner Dharun Kumar S in a statement appealed to community leaders to come together and engage in peaceful dialogue.

"Our district has a long history of diversity and unity, and it is crucial that we continue to embrace these values. Violence and unrest will not lead to a solution, and it is in all our best interests to find common ground through peaceful discussions and dialogues," Dharun Kumar said.

"Further, I earnestly appeal to all residents to remain calm and maintain restraint during this critical time. I also urge the public not to spread or believe in unverified information or rumours that could escalate tensions," he added.