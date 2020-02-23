CAA Supporters, Protesters, Clash in Northeast Delhi: 10 Points

Television footage from the spot showed protesters throwing stones at each other across a road, standing close to police barricades.

There were reports that the police, who have gathered at the spot in large numbers along with para-military personnel, used tear gas to bring the mob under control.

The police did not use force owing to the presence of a large number of women among the anti-CAA protesters.

Demanding repeal of the citizenship law, around 200 women started the sit-in near the Jaffrabad metro station last night. They were seen carrying national flags as they shouted "Azaadi (freedom)" slogans amid heavy police presence.

The crowd swelled overnight as more women and children joined them. "We want freedom from CAA, NRC," said one of them. The metro station was temporarily closed this morning due to the protests.

"This protest is prearranged by the opposition who were not able to defeat PM Modi. The law has been passed by the Parliament and protesting against it or promoting propaganda over it is wrong," the BJPs' Vijay Goel was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The protest at Jaffarabad is one of many mushrooming across the country, inspired by the women's protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Hundreds of women, young and old, have been staging a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over two months, blocking the road connecting southeast Delhi and Noida.

The Supreme Court has appointed three interlocutors in an attempt to reach out to them.