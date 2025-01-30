Civic Services Go On WhatsApp In Andhra Pradesh - A First In Country

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched WhatsApp governance - a first in the country -- to increase transparency, speed, and accountability in civic services. In the first phase, 161 services will be available, helping citizens cut down on multiple trips to the civic offices. "As Andhra Pradesh advances in digital technology adoption, this initiative aims to accelerate governance and make public services more accessible to citizens," the government said in a statement.

Nara Lokesh -- Information Technology and Education Minister and the son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu -- officially launched the service at his home in Amaravati.

As part of the first phase, departments such as Endowments, Energy, APSRTC, Revenue, Anna Canteens, CM Relief Fund, and Municipal Administration will offer various services through WhatsApp. Additional services will be introduced in the second phase and the number of services offered will go up to 520.

Speaking on the occsion, the minister said, "During my padayatra, I got an opportunity to know directly the problems faced by the people... They all asked the same thing. Why do we have to take the caste certificate so many times? Why do we have to go to the authorities again for the income certificate? Why can't we pay the power bill seamlessly?"

He said it started with the idea that no one should have to worry about certificates. "Every house has a smartphone in their pocket... They all install WhatsApp. I thought of working with WhatsApp during the Yuvagalam Padayatra," he added.

Meta India Vice President and Head Sandhya Devanathan said they will make the "Mana Mitra" WhatsApp services "even better together with the AP government".

The promise for WhatsApp-based services was made by Nara Lokesh during the Yuvagalam Padayatra, and the state government signed agreement with Meta on October 22 last year.

Mr Naidu -- who conducted a review meeting at the Secretariat ahead of the implementation -- said Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement WhatsApp governance. The initiative, he said, would eliminate the need for citizens to visit government offices for documents and services.

He also directed officials to ensure data security and protect citizens' information from cyber threats. The Chief Minister has urged the authorities to strengthen forensic and cybersecurity measures to safeguard the system.