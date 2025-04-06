Civic Chief In Maharashtra City Shoots Self In Head In Alleged Suicide Bid

A municipal commissioner in Maharashtra's Latur shot himself in the head in an alleged suicide attempt on Saturday night, officials said. Babasaheb Manohare is currently in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at Sahyadri Hospital.

According to the police, the 48-year-old civic chief used his licensed pistol to shoot himself in the head around 11:15 pm, shortly after having dinner with his family at his official residence in the MIDC area. His wife and two children, aged 15 and 12, were present in the house and rushed to his room upon hearing the gunshot.

Mr Manohare's family immediately took him to the hospital.

Doctors treating the civic chief said that the bullet entered from the right side of Mr Manohare's head and exited through the top, causing serious brain damage. They added that the fragments of his skull had entered his brain, which required an emergency surgery.

The municipal commissioner is currently on a ventilator, officials said.

Police have recovered the pistol and the fired round cap from Mr Manohare's residence.

"The cause of the incident is being ascertained," the police said.

Mr Manohare was posted in Latur as the municipal commissioner in 2022. He had previously held senior municipal roles in Jalna, Dharashiv, Nanded, and Aurangabad.