Citizenship Law Protests Live Updates: Kerala Chief Minister Moves Resolution Against Citizenship Act In State Assembly

Amid ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, the Kerala Assembly today passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Act. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today moved resolution against the Act in state Assembly. Mr Vijayan, who has accused the BJP government of executing the RSS agenda of dividing the nation on communal lines by passing the Act, said, "I want to make it clear that no detention centres will come up in Kerala. Kerala has a long history of secularism, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, everyone reached our land. Christians and Muslims reached Kerala in the very beginning. Our tradition is of inclusiveness. Our assembly needs to keep the tradition alive."

A scuffle broke out between police and Mahila Congress supporters at State Congress Office in Chennai, while they were protesting against Act by making rangoli.

Government employees in Assam today protested against the Act wearing black badge to work. The Assam government's higher education Department has also issued a gag on its employee for make any public statement or opinion criticizing the government on Monday.

Dec 31, 2019 13:46 (IST) NCP Chief Sharad Pawar writes letter to Mamata Banerjee extending his support to protest against NRCand Citizenship Amendment Act

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar writes letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, extending his support to protest against National Register of Citizens and #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/N3F8TqQRo8 - ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 13:40 (IST) Protest held against Citizenship Amendment Act in Madurai.





Dec 31, 2019 13:27 (IST) Delhi Police writes to HC to appoint claims commissioner to estimate damage during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests

The Delhi Police on Monday wrote to the High Court requesting it to appoint a claims commissioner to draw an estimate of the damage to properties during the anti-CAA protests and "investigate liability", said.

In a letter to the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court, the police said the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests resulted in losses to government exchequer. "During these anti-CAA/NRC protests, there has been massive and extensive damage of public and private property including public transportation, causing huge losses to government exchequer," the letter stated.



Dec 31, 2019 13:25 (IST) Seelampur violence case against Citizenship Amendment Act

The two accused have been granted interim bail for three weeks by a Delhi Court.



Dec 31, 2019 13:23 (IST) Resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act in Kerala Assembly reflects "narrow political mindset": BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party today opposed the resolution moved against Citizenship Amendment Act by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state Assembly.

Cornering the Kerala Chief Minister, BJP MLA O Rajagopal alleged that the resolution against the citizenship law was moved for "political gains". "The resolution shows the narrow political mindset," he said in the house.

