Citizenship Law Protests Live Updates: Kerala Chief Minister Moves Resolution Against Citizenship Act In State Assembly

Amid ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, the Kerala Assembly today passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Act. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today moved resolution against the Act in state Assembly. Mr Vijayan, who has accused the BJP government of executing the RSS agenda of dividing the nation on communal lines by passing the Act, said, "I want to make it clear that no detention centres will come up in Kerala. Kerala has a long history of secularism, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, everyone reached our land. Christians and Muslims reached Kerala in the very beginning. Our tradition is of inclusiveness. Our assembly needs to keep the tradition alive."
A scuffle broke out between police and Mahila Congress supporters at State Congress Office in Chennai, while they were protesting against Act by making rangoli.
Government employees in Assam today protested against the Act wearing black badge to work. The Assam government's higher education Department has also issued a gag on its employee for make any public statement or opinion criticizing the government on Monday.
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar writes letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, extending his support to protest against National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act.
Tamil Nadu: Scuffle breaks out between police & Mahila Congress supporters at State Congress Office in Chennai, while they were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act by making rangoli.