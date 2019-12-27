'No More FB Posts In India Tour': Norwegian Questioned On Protest Pics

Janne-Mette Johansson joined a protest against the amended Citizenship Act earlier this week.

Days after a German student studying at IIT-Madras was sent back for participating in anti-citizenship law protests on campus, a tourist from Norway is now under scanner over "violation of Visa norms" for participating in protests in Cochin.

Janne-Mette Johansson joined a protest against the amended Citizenship Act earlier this week and shared pictures on Facebook. "The People's Long March was very well organized. No riots, just people determined... lifting up their voices, saying what has to be said. The police helpful during this protest march," she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has launched a probe into her participation in the protests, news agency PTI reported. "We are investigating whether the foreigner has violated Visa norms or not," FRRO Officer Anoop Krishnan told PTI when asked about reports that Janne-Mette Johansson was summoned to the FRRO office for questioning. "We can't say a concrete action is taken into it. An inquiry is on," he said.

After she was reportedly questioned, she said that she won't post any more about her India visit on Facebook. ""I will not be posting more on FB during my travelling in beautiful India. I thank you all for having followed me on my journey. But now a time to be private. I also want you all to know that I am alright. Still in Cochin, but when I know the time is right for me, I will be on my way to Delhi. Just informing you so you don't worry. I thank you all, goodbye my friends! (sic)" she wrote.

Earlier this week, Jakob Lindenthal, a German post-graduate student of physics at the IIT or Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, left for Amsterdam after he had participated in anti-citizenship law protests in Chennai. He had earlier been quoted as telling the Indian Express that he had received oral directions to leave India from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Chennai.

In images from last week, the 24-year-old was spotted at several protests. He was reportedly told by officials that his participation in the protests was a violation of visa terms and he had to leave India immediately.

In a Facebook post that he shared after reaching Amsterdam, he thanked his supporters and well-wishers for "all for the huge solidarity... legal advice and shelter" and said he would take some time to return home - to Germany - and spend time to "find out where the road leads".

Massive protests against the CAA or Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the first-ever law to make religion a criteria for citizenship, have swept India. The government says the law will help non-Muslims from three Muslim-dominated countries become Indian citizens if they fled religious persecution and entered India before 2015. Activists, students, opposition parties and other protesters say the law discriminates against Muslims and is against the secular tenets of the constitution.