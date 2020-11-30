CISF Constable Saves Delhi Metro Passenger's Life

The 50-year-old man fell unconscious on the platform, only to be revived by the CISF constable.

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) today saved the life of a man who fell unconscious at a Metro station in South Delhi by performing CPR on him, officials said on Monday.

The Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The incident took place at the Ghitorni Station in a train that was bound for Huda City Centre. The daughter of the passenger, identified as Punjab resident Bharat Bhushan, 50, informed the train driver that her father was not feeling well and that they required help.

The message was sent to the Ghitorni station controller who informed CISF in-charge, Sub Inspector S K Yadav, about the emergency call.

The passenger was taken out of the train by the CISF official and his team, but he fell unconscious on the platform.

CISF constable Ratan Prasad Gupta immediately performed CPR on the passenger, following which he was revived, he said.

An ambulance was called and the passenger was sent to a hospital in the Saket, he added.

The CISF guards the Delhi Metro network.