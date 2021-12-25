Christmas Carnival Disrupted In Gurgaon School With Chants Of Jai Shree Ram

The incident is from the Narhera village in Gurgaon's Pataudi town.

A group of men led by a politician on Thursday barged into a Gurgaon private school and disrupted a Christmas carnival. They also raised slogans of "Jai Shree Ram (long live Lord Ram)" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (hail mother India)". Videos of the incident show a man addressing the students and staff. "Christianity is not acceptable here. We are not disrespecting Jesus Christ but we want to tell the future generations to remember him if they want and do it legally but not fall for attempts of religious conversion. It can destroy Indian culture," he can be heard saying.

The incident is from the Narhera village in Gurgaon's Pataudi town. A group called House Hope Gurugram had organised the Christmas carnival and reportedly chanted praise to Jesus Christ after a song performance that miffed some locals who saw it as a provocation to convert students into Christianity. The school administration sent the group back to placate the situation.

After disrupting Friday prayers, Gurugram sets another record.....on the eve of Christmas, prayers disrupted in Pataudi town. From 'law will take its own course', it has descended to 'police did not receive any complaint so far'. pic.twitter.com/qqMOyrjcQD — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) December 25, 2021

"It was scary as we had women and children around in the church. The nuisance is increasing with each passing day. It's an infringement of our right to pray and follow our religion," a local pastor told news agency PTI.

Narendra Singh Pahari, who had contested assembly elections from the Pataudi constituency as an independent candidate, had gathered his supporters and went to the school on hearing about the carnival. He said that he had heard that people were being lured to convert in the guise of the carnival. He alleged that Hindu religious sentiments were being hurt and there were attempts to divide Hindus during the program. The slogans praising Lord Ram and Mother India were a response to people being made to sing praises of Jesus Christ.

The local police have said they received information regarding the incident and the matter was resolved; there has been no written complaint on it. No case has been registered, Pataudi Station House Officer Amit Kumar said.

The incident comes at a time when Muslims offering prayers in certain open spaces in Gurgaon have been repeatedly disrupted by right-wing vigilantes.