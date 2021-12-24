Christmas 2021: Omicron Plays Christmas Party-Pooper, Restricts Celebrations

Christmas and New Year are under the shadow of the Omicron threat

For the second year, the coronavirus pandemic is set to cast a shadow on Christmas and New Year celebrations. Governments around the world are scrambling to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. From Europe to the US, the fear is growing about another deadly wave sweeping the world. Authorities have been urging people to avoid large gatherings, wear masks and inoculate themselves quickly. While Omicron has not yet hit us as severely as the Delta variant, epidemiologists and health experts have found that it was many times more virulent than previous variants.

As of December 23 morning, India reported 238 cases of Omicron. Maharashtra and Delhi reported the most number of cases, at 65 and 57, respectively. The authorities have urged people to avoid large gatherings during the holiday season.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged people to cancel their holiday gatherings in the wake of the Omicron spread. He added that “difficult decisions” must be made.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order banning all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year to contain the spread of Omicron.

The Karnataka government, too, said that Christmas and New Year celebrations will take place in a restricted manner this year, with Christmas prayers being allowed only inside Church premises.

In Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that though New Year celebrations will be allowed “as it's a tourist destination”, but strict Covid protocols will be in place. She also urged people to get the vaccination done before New Year's celebrations.

In Maharashtra, people have been advised to avoid gatherings. The state government has imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till midnight of December 31. Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made prior approval mandatory for parties with over 200 people. In closed spaces, 50 percent capacity will be allowed and in open spaces, only 25 percent capacity will be permitted.

In Europe, the Netherlands has imposed another lockdown at least till January 14. Britain, too, is not ruling out tightening social restrictions. Ireland ordered pubs and restaurants to shut at 8 pm, as well as reduce capacity at public events. Italy may also explore steps to prevent another outbreak.