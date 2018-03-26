Chipko Movement: What Is It All About

45th anniversary of the Chipko movement

New Delhi: The Chipko movement was a turning point in forest conservation efforts in India. Chipko, signifying 'embrace or hug', was the strategy of hundreds of villagers -mostly women- in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, to save the forest cover on the Garhwal Himalyas. Reckless felling of trees on the hill slopes was having a devastating effect on the livelihood of the villagers. The floods in 1970, when the Alakananda River broke its banks, led to massive landslides that blocked the river and washed away hundreds of hamlets downstream. Widespread protests followed in the early 70s, when villagers led by Chandi Prasad Bhatt, a Gandhian, literally embraced the trees to save them from the woodcutters' axe.