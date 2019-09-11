"Evidence" Against BJP's Chinmayanand In Pen Drive, Claims UP Student

The 23-year-old has accused Chinmayanand of raping her for a year using videos to blackmail her.

A young woman who has accused senior BJP leader Chinmayanand reportedly has "explosive video evidence" to support her charge, which has been handed to the police in a pen drive by her friend.

The friend handed over the pen drive to the Supreme Court appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has reportedly questioned the woman for more than 15 hours.

The woman, who has alleged that she was raped by the former union minister for a year, reportedly filmed Chinmayanand with a camera on her spectacles.

The 23-year-old has accused Chinmayanand, who was a union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, of raping her for a year using videos to blackmail her.

In her complaint to the police, recorded last week, the woman says she went to the politician for admission into his law college last year. He allegedly admitted her, gave her a job in the college library and then advised her to move into the hostel. After she did, he allegedly called her and showed her a video of her taking a bath.

Using the video, Chinmayanand allegedly raped the student. She says he also filmed the assault and used it to blackmail her. She says she decided to start filming him earlier this year and for this, installed a camera in her glasses.

Chinmayanand has said that he has "full faith in the judiciary"; on Tuesday, his lawyer rejected the woman's allegations, calling it a "new drama".

"On August 24 she made the first video... she didn't say something had happened to her. She alleged he (Chinmayanand) had destroyed lives of many girls and (was) threatening her... when she was not successful in her conspiracy, she created new drama," Om Singh, Chinmayanand's lawyer, said.

The woman went missing last month after posting on Facebook a video accusing the politician, without naming him, of exploiting students at his institutes. Amid public outrage, the UP police filed a missing complaint three days after her family came to them.

The woman was found in Rajasthan six days later, and produced before the Supreme Court, which heard her allegations and ordered an SIT to investigate.

Last week, the woman filed a rape complaint against Chinmayanand, who has not been questioned or charged by the police so far.

Yesterday, the SIT went to the woman's hostel room for clues.

