China Releases Galwan Clash Video, Shows Confrontation With Indian Troops

Chinese state media released a video of the Galwan Valley clash last year

Hundreds of Indian and Chinese soldiers are seen in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in a new video of last year's border faceoff tweeted by Chinese state media. The video showing the confrontation between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June last year comes after China officially acknowledged it also suffered casualties in the violent faceoff, and named four officers and soldiers who died in the border clash. India believes over 30 Chinese soldiers were killed in Galwan. Twenty Indian soldiers laid down their lives for the country in the clash.

Top military officers of India and China are scheduled to meet to discuss further disengagement after de-escalation in the north and south banks of Pangong Lake.