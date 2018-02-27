Chinese President Xi Jinping All Set To Consolidate Power

While governments have withheld comment, the decision, which will be finalised on 5th March, has raised eyebrows across the Western world and in India, with many terming the move as shortcut to dictatorship.
China's ministry of foreign affairs has reacted sharply. "First of all, the amendment to the constitution is solely the business of the Chinese people. China's constitution follows the basic principle of always improving and developing with the construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics." said Mr Lu Kang, the ministry's spokesperson.
"I suggest that you bear in mind the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and view these amendments to the constitution in a positive manner. As for the guessing and speculation in the media, I hope you can take heed of the call of the Chinese people," said Mr Lu Kang.
In China, negative comments were reportedly removed from social media, including Weibo, China's own version of Twitter.
Comments
But not everyone is upset over the issue. "To clear up the corruption in the official circle requires a continuous process and two terms are too short for him. I think only by continuing for a long time can he finally turn around the situation," said Mr Bai, a businessman based in China.