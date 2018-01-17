China Opens 'World's Largest Air Purifier' To Fight Pollution: 5 Facts

A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle on a bridge during a polluted day in Shanghai. (Reuters)
New Delhi: China seems to have found the solution for increasing air pollution. According to the Lancet report, air pollution in China killed about 1.8 million people. China has built a 100 metre high, nearly 328 feet tall air purifier, touted to be world's largest, to combat the deadly pollution in the country. The world's largest air purifier is built in Xian in Shaanxi province of northern China and the preliminary results have shown that smog levels have come down and there is some improvement in the air quality, the South China Morning Post reported.
5 Facts About 'World's Largest Air Purifier' in China:
- 1. The world's largest air purifier will be able to effectively reduce smog over an area of 10 square kilometres.
- The tower produces more than 10 million cubic metres of clean air a day.
- The system works through greenhouses covering. Polluted air is sucked into the glasshouses and is heated up using solar energy. The hot air then rises through the tower and passes through multiple layers of cleaning filters.
- The system in the air purifier also works during winters as coatings on the greenhouses enable the glass to absorb solar radiation at a higher efficiency.
- According to a patent application of 2014, a full-sized tower would reach 1,640 feet high with a diameter of 656 feet.
(Source: South China Morning Post)