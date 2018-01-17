China Opens 'World's Largest Air Purifier' To Fight Pollution: 5 Facts

A man wearing a face mask rides a bicycle on a bridge during a polluted day in Shanghai. (Reuters)

New Delhi: China seems to have found the solution for increasing air pollution. According to the Lancet report, air pollution in China killed about 1.8 million people. China has built a 100 metre high, nearly 328 feet tall air purifier, touted to be world's largest, to combat the deadly pollution in the country. The world's largest air purifier is built in Xian in Shaanxi province of northern China and the preliminary results have shown that smog levels have come down and there is some improvement in the air quality, the South China Morning Post reported.