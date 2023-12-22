China Air Pollution Worsens In 2023, First Time In Decade: Study

2023 is the first year that China's national average PM2.5 level

China's air pollution worsened in 2023, the first time it has done so in a decade, a study released on Friday said.

"2023 is the first year that China's national average PM2.5 level has increased year-on-year since the beginning of China's 'war on pollution' in 2013," a study by independent research organisation the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said.

