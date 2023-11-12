China-Made Drone Recovered From Village In Punjab's Amritsar: Cops

A search operation was carried out at 9:45 am and the drone was recovered from a field.

A joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone in the Nesta village of Punjab's Amritsar, an official said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the China-made Quadcopter was recovered from the outskirts of the Nesta village in Amritsar.

"On 12th November 2023, during morning hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a Joint search Operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village, Nesta of Amritsar, the official release said.

A search operation was carried out at 9:45 am and the drone was recovered from a farm field adjacent to the village Nesta, the official release stated.

On Friday too, BSF had recovered a China-made Pakistani quadcopter drone near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

On the intervening night of November 3-4, BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Village Tindi Wala and recovered a Pakistani drone from a farming field in the Firozpur district of Punjab.

The recovered drone was a Quadcopter of model DJI Mavic 3 Classic, according to officials.

