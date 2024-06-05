China Congratulates PM Modi For Poll Win, Says 'Ready To Work'

China on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his election win, adding it was "ready to work" with its neighbour.

"China is ready to work with India to promote the healthy and stable development of relations between the two countries, in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, with an eye to the big picture and a view to the future," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

