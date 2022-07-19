'Chill Guys': Government Fact-Checks Post On Liquor Connection At Home

Interested applicants must deposit a demand draft of Rs 11,000 at PMO, the post said. (Representational)

The government has fact-checked a viral social media post claiming that people can apply for a "liquor pipeline" at their homes, following which they can get a supply of spirits like they get electricity and water.

A post tweeted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government's information arm, asks people to "chill" and not get their "hopes up".

Chill guys,



Don't get your hopes too high‼️#PIBFactCheckpic.twitter.com/34zeYEKByq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2022

The post shares a photo of what appears to be a notification inviting applications for the liquor pipeline connection. The text in Hindi states that the honourable Prime Minister has decided to introduce a liquor pipeline for daily drinkers. And that interested applicants must apply for the facility by depositing a demand draft of Rs 11,000 at the Prime Minister's Office.

The fake notification adds that an inspection will be conducted at the home of the applicants, following which they would be provided the connection. The liquor pipeline would be connected to their power meters, and they would be billed as per their consumption.

The reality check post also had a photograph of Nana Patekar from the Bollywood movie, Welcome, in which the character he played would constantly say, "control", to keep his anger in check. Here, of course, spirit seekers are being asked to control their cravings and not get excited over the fake news.