Children's Deaths vs Sandeshkhali: Trinamool Takes On Governor

Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress has written a letter to Governor CV Ananda Bose, seeking an appointment in connection with the death of children in Uttar Dinajpur district.

In Uttar Dinajpur's Chopra, four children had died after falling in a pit dug for a drain yesterday. The party has accused the BSF (Border Security Force) -- which was in charge of the drain project -- of negligence.

The party has also alleged that the drain expansion work was going on without sanction or consent of competent authorities.

The Governor had agreed to meet the party representatives on Thursday.

But now the Trinamool contends that he must show the same urgency in visiting Chopra as he did in the case of Sandeshkhali, where a group of women accused a local leader of the party of sexual exploitation.

The Governor had cut short a trip to Kerala yesterday to visit Sandeshkhali.

After the visit, he said, "What I saw was ghastly, shocking, shattering to my senses". "I cannot believe this could happen in Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore's land," he had added.

The Trinamool has accused the BJP of politicising the events at Sandeshkhali.

"We condemn every rape but what about Bilkis Bano's case? Does rape have colour? Can you add colour and say this has been done because of division in religion?" said Senior party leader and Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

A five-member delegation of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights will visit Chopra tomorrow in connection with the incident.