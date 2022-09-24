In CBI's Biggest Crackdown On Child Porn, 'Operation Meghchakra'

The search operation was launched based on inputs by Interpol Singapore. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted raids at 56 locations across 19 states and a Union Territory in connection with the online circulation of child sexual abuse material, officials have said.

The CBI's search operation, Meghchakra, is aimed at identifying and taking action against the individuals and gangs involved in circulating child sexual abuse material, and blackmailing minors.

The search operation was launched by the CBI after receiving inputs from the Interpol Singapore.