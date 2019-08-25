Child Among 7 Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir

Most of the victims were relatives and neighbours, the police said. (Representational)

Seven people, including a child and a couple were killed and 25 others injured after an overloaded private vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district today, official said.

The people were on their way to the famous shrine of Sharda Sharief when the vehicle fell into the 800-metre-deep gorge at about 1.30 pm. The driver lost control while negotiating a curve, Rajouri District Development Commissioner (DDC) Aijaz Asad told PTI.

Eleven critically injured people were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for treatment. Others have been admitted to the district hospital in Rajouri. They are said to be stable.

Most of the victims were relatives and neighbours who had hired the vehicle from Poonch to visit the shrine, the police said.

