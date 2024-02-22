Chief Of Defence Staff, US Indo-Pacific Command Affirm Strong Defence Ties

Both discussed contemporary security challenges and bilateral defence cooperation.

India's senior-most military official, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, along with Admiral John Christopher Aquilino of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (US INDOPACOM) on Wednesday discussed contemporary security challenges and affirmed stronger ties between both countries.

General Anil Chauhan, #CDS interacted with a delegation of #LockheedMartin Pvt Ltd led by Mr Raymond P Piselli, Vice President International Business.

Earlier in the day, CDS General Anil Chauhan interacted with a delegation of Lockheed Martin, holding discussions on collaboration with the Indian Defence Industry for products and technologies in line with the 'Make In India' initiative.

The delegation was led by the vice president of International Business Raymond P Piselli, the HQ IDS stated in another post on X.

US Aerospace major Lockheed Martin, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a global security and aerospace company that is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Lockheed Martin, an American multinational corporation specialising in aerospace, arms, defence, information security, and technology, has exported nearly USD 650 million worth of defence products from India to the US.

Earlier in January, General Chauhan held a video call interaction with the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) head, Admiral John C. Aquilino, and discussed bilateral defence cooperation and contemporary security challenges, defence officials said.

Both officials also discussed ongoing defence cooperation and strategic interests.

Last December, to maintain deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and assist India in bolstering its defence modernisation plans, the US deployed cutting-edge military capabilities to its allies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)