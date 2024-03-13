Chief Justice's Praise As Top Court Cook's Daughter Bags US Scholarships

Pragya is the daughter of a cook at the top court, Ajay Kumar Samal.

Pragya, a law researcher and the daughter of a cook employed at the Supreme Court, has won scholarships to pursue masters in law at two top US universities - the University of California and the University of Michigan.

For her achievement, Pragya, 25, was felicitated by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and other judges of the Supreme Court. Pragya is the daughter of a cook at the top court, Ajay Kumar Samal. Gathered in the judges' lounge, just before commencing their daily judicial duties, the Supreme Court justices rose to their feet to give Pragya an ovation.

"We know Pragya has managed something on her own, but we will ensure she manages to get whatever is required... We expect that she should come back to serve the country," Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

The Chief Justice also presented Pragya with three books on the Constitution, each signed by distinguished members of the top court. As a token of their appreciation, shawls were offered to Pragya's beaming parents, Mr and Mrs Samal.

Speaking exclusively with NDTV, Pragya shared that her background, especially being surrounded by lawyers and judges courtesy of her father's job, played a crucial role in her choosing judiciary as a potential career.

"If you have the zeal and passion to pursue law as a career in India then you will find many people around willing to help. Even if you are a first-generation lawyer, you need to have that positive approach," Pragya told NDTV.

Moved by the support from the Chief Justice and the judges, the 25-year-old Pragya expressed her admiration for Justice Chandrachud, describing him as a beacon of inspiration. "With the live streaming of court hearings, everyone can witness his eloquence. He nurtures young legal minds, and his words are invaluable. He is my role model," she was quoted as saying by PTI.