Chief Justice Of India-Headed Bench Expected To Sit At 9:30 am On Monday

The top court judges usually hear cases from 10:30 am to 4 pm on weekdays.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud indicated today that the Supreme Court bench headed by him would commence court proceedings an hour before the scheduled time on April 24.

"We will sit a little early so that we can take up some urgent matters. The Constitution bench has to sit at 10.30 (am). So we will likely sit at 9:30 am for other matters," CJI Chandrachud, who was sitting with Justice PS Narasimha, said.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI and also comprising Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha will resume hearing a batch of pleas seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage.

The top court judges hear cases from 10:30 am to 4 pm on weekdays.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)