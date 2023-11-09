Chief Justice Of India's Powerful Message As He Completes A Year In Office

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has delivered several significant verdicts in the last one year

The judiciary is and will always be for the citizens of the country - was Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's powerful message as he completed a year in office.

"People should have confidence that the judiciary exists to protect their fundamental rights," he told NDTV today.

Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud, who is known for speaking his mind, pronounced verdicts on seminal issues and spoke of reforms that would enhance the efficiency of the justice delivery system in times to come.

The 63-year-old took over as the head of the judiciary on November 9 last year and has one more year to go as the Chief Justice of India.

Like his father YV Chandrachud - who was the Chief Justice of India from February 22, 1978 to July 11, 1985 - he has delivered several significant verdicts in the last one year. The verdict on the right of queer couples for recognition of same-sex marriage is one such example.

He refused to accord legal recognition to such a union under the Special Marriage Act but made a strong pitch for their legal endorsement. He also endorsed such couples seeking adoption rights jointly, even he and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul were in the minority on the issue.

The Supreme Court, in a statement, listed out the achievements and the initiatives taken under the leadership of justice DY Chandrachud, the 50th CJI.

"Under the pioneering leadership of the CJI, the period has been exceptional as it led to the introduction of several path-breaking initiatives that include adoption of cutting-edge technology making court premises more accessible and inclusive," it said.

In light of steps taken by the Chief Justice of India, despite inheriting 69,647 cases on November 9, 2022 and the unusually heavy filing on more than 51,384 cases during the interregnum, the pendency as on October 20 this year was 70,754, it added.