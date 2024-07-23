'Security Ko Bulao': Chief Justice Blasts Lawyer Interrupting NEET Hearing

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the lawyer to leave the courtroom

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud today blasted a lawyer after he tried to interrupt the Supreme Court hearing in the case surrounding alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). NEET is an all-India exam for admission to medical courses.

Advocate Mathews Nedumpara, appearing for one of the petitioners, was interrupting when Narender Hooda, also representing a petitioner, was addressing the bench.

Responding to a question from the bench, Mr Nedumpara said he is the seniormost of all lawyers before the court. "I can answer. I am the amicus." The Chief Justice retorted, "I have not appointed any amicus." The advocate did not stop there. "If you don't respect me, I will leave."

This drew a sharp response from the Chief Justice. "Mr Nedumpara I am warning you. You will not speak to the gallery. I am in charge of the court. Security ko bulao (call security) ... have him removed," he said. To this, the lawyer replied, "I am leaving. I am going." The Chief Justice doubled down, "You do not have to say that, you can leave. I have seen judiciary for the last 24 years. I cannot let lawyers dictate procedure in this court."

Mr Nedumpara was not done yet. "I have seen it since 1979," he said. The Chief Justice then warned him that he will have to issue a direction. "I may have to issue something which is not fair. You will not interrupt any other lawyer," he said. The lawyer eventually left. He returned to the court later. "I am sorry. I have not done anything wrong. I was unfairly treated," the lawyer said. And then, he said he "forgives" the Chief Justice for "insulting" him and used the Biblical phrase: "Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing."

This is not the first time Mathews Nedumpara has been reprimanded by the Chief Justice for his conduct in the courtroom. In March this year, during the hearing in the Electoral Bonds case, the lawyer wanted to intervene and kept interrupting. At one point, the Chief Justice said firmly, "Don't shout at me... This is not a Hyde Park corner meeting, you are in the court. You want to move an application, file an application. You have got my decision as Chief Justice, we are not hearing you. If you want to file an application, move it on the email. That's the rule in this court."