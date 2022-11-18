Chief Justice DY Chandrachud To Meet Lawyers Opposing Gujarat Judge Transfer

CJI DY Chandrachud has given Monday afternoon appointment to Gujarat's protesting lawyers.

After transfer orders of Justice Nikhil Kariel of the Gujarat High Court triggered protests by lawyers who don't want him gone, a delegation of their association will meet the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, on Monday.

The CJI has given them a 1.30 pm appointment in his chambers at the Supreme Court.

Members of the Gujarat High Court Bar Association had on Thursday passed a resolution strongly opposing the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer Justice Nikhil Kariel to the Patna High Court, and also abstained from work in protest.

“A delegation of five members of the Bar with in-charge president and secretary of association will be sent to meet the CJI and to request him to reconsider the transfer,” the resolution said, pledging to “protest indefinitely” until the issue is resolved.

The lawyer had gathered near the High Court Chief Justice's court “to mourn the death of independence of judiciary” and observed a silence for two minutes, pledging that they'd protest indefinitely until the issue is resolved.

“Justice Kariel is one of the finest, honest, upright and unbiased judges whose integrity and honesty is being vouched by the entire Bar in one voice,” the association said in the resolution.

The resolution further said a representation would be sent to the CJI and other judges of the collegium “to reconsider the recommendation of transfer of Justice Kariel”.