Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Says 'Stopped Morning Walks' Due To Pollution

The seasonal pollution spike in Delhi is affecting the health regimen of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The Chief Justice, in an informal conversation with reporters at the Supreme Court on Thursday, said he has stopped going for morning walks due to rising levels of air pollution.

"I have stopped going for morning walks from today. I usually go for a walk around 4 am to 4.15 am," he said.

His doctor, the Chief Justice added, has advised him to avoid going out in the mornings, saying it is better for him to stay indoors and avoid respiratory diseases.

The air quality in Delhi has remained "very poor" for the better part of the week, prompting concern over the increased risk of respiratory diseases. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the worst air quality in the country despite the Commission for Air Quality Management invoking stage two of the anti-pollution plan GRAP.

The top court had grilled the Centre and Punjab and Haryana governments over the states' non-compliance with the necessary anti-pollution measures.

A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka, Justice A Amanullah, and Justice AG Masih, dismissed Punjab and Haryana governments' efforts to stamp out stubble burning, calling it "an eyewash".

The toxic fumes from over the two states, often visible in satellite images, contribute to the suffocating blanket smothering the national capital every winter.

Last month, the top court took to task Delhi's air quality panel, saying the body set up to control pollution in the National Capital Region has failed to serve its purpose.

The court's strictures came after the Delhi government issued its action plan to deal with the annual pollution.

The 50th Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, is retiring on November 10. He would be succeeded by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who will take oath on November 11.