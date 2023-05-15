'Tiger Shah': Chief Justice's Farewell Message For Supreme Court Judge

"You will be missed a lot," was how Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said his farewell to "Tiger Shah" - Justice MR Shah - who demitted office as a Supreme Court judge today.

DY Chandrachud also quoted Pakistani poet Obaidullah Aleem and said, "Aankh se dur sahi dil se kahan jayega, jaane wale tu hamein yaad bahut ayega (You can be far from our sight, but not from our hearts, we will miss you a lot)."

The chief justice said he calls Justice Shah as "Tiger Shah" for his courage and fighting spirit.

"Justice Shah's entry into the collegium on November 9, 2022 coincided with my own appointment as chief justice on that day.... He has been a solid colleague for me in the collegium, full of practical wisdom. He was full of excellent advice which helped us greatly when we made the first seven appointments in a short span of time," Justice Chandrachud said.

Both the judges were on the same bench at the time of the pandemic and both heard many cases regarding oxygen and other preparations regarding Covid.

The Chief Justice recalled the time he met Mr Shah at the Gujarat High Court in 1998. He said he had to appear in a case but he forgot his gown in Mumbai and Justice Shah arranged a gown for him from his junior.

Justice Chandrachud praised his "wonderful" sense of humour and said his pet phrase is correct. "He has been a solid ally in the collegium his advice is always the best," he said.

An emotional Justice Shah thanked the Bar for the farewell function and said he had performed his duties without fear, favour or ill-will.

"I have played my innings very well. I have always followed my conscience. I have always believed in God and karma. I have never expected anything...I always followed the Gita," he said.

With the retirement of Justice Shah, who was appointed to the top court on November 2, 2018, the number of judges in the top court will now come down to 32, including the CJI. A day before, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari demitted from office.

The Supreme Court has the sanctioned strength of 34 judges.