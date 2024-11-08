Chief Justice DY Chandrachud hugs Chief Justice-designate Sanjiv Khanna

Two judges are up on stage. One of them retiring as Chief Justice of India. The other stepping in his shoes. A picture of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud hugging his successor Justice Sanjiv Khanna thrilled the photographers and those around them. Years later, the hug will be an exercise in nostalgia.

Chief Justice Chandrachud, who overturned two verdicts by his father and former Chief Justice YV Chandrachud while he helmed the top post, will demit office on November 10. Justice Khanna will take charge on Monday, November 11.

"He has made my task easy and tough. Easy because of the revolutions ushered in and tough because I cannot walk up to him. He will be sorely missed," said Chief Justice-designate Khanna, who will have a tenure of a little over six months and would demit office on May 13, 2025.

Justice Khanna did not mention to forget the "youthful looks" of the outgoing Chief Justice.

"His youthfulness is not known here only but also abroad. In Australia, there were so many who came to me and asked what his age was," said Justice Khanna, who is the nephew of former Supreme Court judge HR Khanna.

In November 2022, Chief Justice Chandrachud claimed that he is an "imposter" in the "youthful looks" department.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, on his last working day as 50th head of the Indian judiciary on Friday, said there was no greater feeling than being able to serve those in need and people he never knew or met.

"I won't be able to deliver justice from tomorrow, but I am content," he said.

Lawyers and members of the bar gathered to honour the outgoing Chief Justice, describing him as "a rock star" of the judiciary.