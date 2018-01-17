Chief Justice, 'Rebel' Judges At Lunch Together Amid Patch-Up Efforts: 10 Points

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra met the four judges on Tuesday to resolve the situation (PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and the four senior judges who took him on publicly will come together today at a weekly lunch at the Supreme Court, amid efforts at ending a rift that could impact important cases. Yesterday, the Chief Justice reached out to the judges and, in a 15-minute meeting, reportedly discussed "all issues" including their criticism of sensitive cases being assigned to junior judges. Sources told NDTV after the meeting that "the ice has started melting".