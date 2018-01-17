Aadhaar Case In Final Lap, Supreme Court To Start Final Hearing: 10 Facts

Five Supreme Court judges will start holding final hearing into a batch of petitions on Aadhaar (File)

New Delhi: A legal challenge to the Aadhaar identification project is moving into its last lap. Five judges of the Supreme Court will today start holding final hearing into a batch of petitions, the earliest one filed back in 2012, that contend the scheme violates an individual's fundamental right to privacy and challenge a 2016 law enacted by parliament that empowers the government to force people to enrol for the 12-digit identification number to access not just public benefits and services. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra heads the constitution bench.