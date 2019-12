A case was registered by the police under Section 354 of IPC and Section 4 of POCSO. (Representational)

A teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his female students in Janjgir, Chhattisgarh.

A case was registered on Saturday under Section 354 of IPC and Section 4 of POCSO after a complaint by several students of class 8 of Podibhata Government Middle school at Akaltara against their teacher Chedilal Sharma.

Parul Mathur, Superintendent of Police, Janjgir, said: "He was harassing girls and asking them to kiss and hug him in return for signing a scholarship form."