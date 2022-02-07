3 Killed, 6 Injured As Car Rams Into Tree In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: The victims were returning after attending a wedding, police said. (Representational)

Three people were killed and six others injured when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) carrying members of a marriage party rammed into a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Monday, police said.

The victims were returning to Pakhnar village after attending the wedding function at Deurgaon village in Kesloor area of the district, they said.

The accident took place near Koypal village at around 2.30 am. The SUV driver apparently lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle hit a tree, an official said.

Some passerby alerted the police and ambulance service and the victims were later shifted to hospital, he said.

“While two occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, another person succumbed in the hospital,” the official said.

The six injured persons were undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital, Jagdalpur, he said.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), he added.