Tunnel, Rocket-Shaped Weapons: How Maoists Tried To Attack Security Force

Security personnel found a 30-meter-long tunnel that was dug by the Maoists to attack them

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday. The gunfight started when a joint team of security forces -- acting on a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in villages along the border of Dantewada-Bijapur districts -- launched a search operation in the area.

The teams of the Central Reserve Police Force, District Reserve Guard, and the Bastar Fighters were involved in the operation.

The Maoists fled the scene after a brief exchange of fire.

On the way back from the operation, the security personnel found a 30-meter-long tunnel that was dug by the Maoists to attack them.

The forces also found spike holes.

According to reports, Maoists had fired crudely made rocket-shaped barrels at the paramilitary force. A dozen of the Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGL), which is a country-made improvised ammunition, were used in the attack.

The BGLs are filled with explosives inside their iron casing and have fins on their tail that help them take flight.

3 Security Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Maoists In Chhattisgarh

In a separate incident, three security personnel were killed and 14 others were injured in a gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

They were attacked near the Bijapur-Sukma border when they were working to establish a security camp to provide the people of the area with basic facilities and keep a check on Maoist activities.

दिनांक 30 जनवरी 2024 को सुकमा, छत्तीसगढ़ में माओवादियों के विरुद्ध बहादुरी से लड़ते हुए CRPF की 150Bn के कांस्टेबल लंबाधर सिंघा और 201CoBRA के कांस्टेबल देवन सी एवं कांस्टेबल पवन कुमार ने अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी। CRPF अपने इन रणबाकुरों के अदम्य साहस, शौर्य एवं मातृभूमि के प्रति… pic.twitter.com/BS2UEyyH9f — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) January 31, 2024

After setting up the camp, the District Reserve Guard, CoBRA battalion and Special Task Force were patrolling the area when they were fired at by the Maoists.

At least six Maoists were killed in the encounter, the police said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the attack and expressed deep grief over the death of three security personnel.

"Maoists have become frustrated as they are losing ground due to the increasing influence of security forces in the areas considered by them (Maoists) as their strongholds, and therefore, they have resorted to cowardly acts," he said.