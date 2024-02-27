Four Workers Killed In Landslide In Iron Ore Mine Area In Chhattisgarh

Four workers were killed in a landslide in an iron ore mine area in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 3 pm in the area under Kirandul police station limits, allotted to the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for mining, an official said.

Two other workers were injured in the incident, as per the plant management. Actual mining is yet to start in the area.

Fourteen workers were engaged in the construction of a retaining wall as part of the Screening Plant-3 extension project of the NMDC, said Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai. A portion of a big rock caved in, trapping four of them.

Police and State Disaster Response Force personnel launched a rescue operation and recovered the bodies of two workers initially, while two more bodies were recovered late in the evening, the official said.

They were identified as Bittu Bala aged 26, Tushar Bala,49, and Nirmal Bala age 56, residents of West Bengal, and Santosh Kumar Das aged 29, of Bihar.

Dantewada collector Mayank Chaturvedi said an enquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)