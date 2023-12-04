Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: "No Shift": Chhattisgarh Congress Leader's Staunch Denial On Tribal Votes

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: Of the 26 seats in Chhattisgarh, the Congress won just four.

TS Singh Deo, former Deputy Chief Minster of Chhattisgarh, strongly denied that the tribals of the state had shifted allegiance to the BJP, contributing to the Congress's crushing defeat in the state. Citing vote share, he also contended that the Congress's performance was not bad, the BJP just did better.

Of the 26 seats in Bastar and Sarguja districts in the tribal-dominated state, the Congress won only four from Bastar and none in Sarguja.

The BJP won 17 of the 29 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The party has won 54 of the state's 90 seats, the Congress got only 35, down from the 68 they bagged in 2018.

Asked about the dismal performance in tribal areas, Mr Deo said the margins of BJP victory make it clear that the tribal votes "haven't shifted away".

"One seat we lost by 14 votes, one by 100 to 200 votes, another by 94. The margins are not too much. I don't think there has been a shift," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview. The BJP, he contended, had drawn up a better programme for women which has worked.

That the tribals have been unhappy in Chhattisgarh for the last few years has been clear by the volume of protests over the price of tendu leaves and other minor forest products. Tendu leaves or the "green gold" are the biggest source of income for tribals, who finally took it to the open market.

In May 2021, four persons died in police firing during a protest in Sukma district, 46 people were injured, a pregnant woman died in the hospital.

The backlash came now. As after the farmers' death in Mandsaur police firing, the farmer vote swung towards the Congress, the tribals turned to the BJP this time.

What also helped was the BJP's grassroot campaign, which penetrated Maoist-dominated areas of Bastar that outsiders feared to tread.

Then, days before the election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strategical announcement, launching a Rs 24,000 crore scheme for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups from neighbouring Jharkhand.