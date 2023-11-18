'Congress Will Form Government Again In Chhattisgarh': TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh underwent polling on 70 seats in the second phase on November 17 (File)

After the second and final phase of Assembly elections concluded in Chhattisgarh, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday exuded confidence and said that Congress is set to form a government again, adding that the work done by the Bhupesh Baghel government had a positive impact on the public.

Speaking to ANI, TS Singh Deo said, "Congress will form the government. The voting percentage is healthy. The average voting percentage may be around 72-73 percent. The work done by Congress will have a direct impact. Congress will win (in my seat)."

Chhattisgarh, which underwent polling on 70 seats in the second phase, saw over 70 percent voter turnout. The first phase of polling was held in the state for 20 seats on November 7.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the Congress party will win in the upcoming state assembly elections in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Over 18,800 polling stations were set up for the second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that Congress will register victory on more than 75 seats.

"The fight here is one-sided; there is no competition," he said.

The elections will decide the electoral fate of contestants including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, BJP state president Arun Sao, and Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel.

The assembly polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons.

The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with that in Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, will be done on December 3.

