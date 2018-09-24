Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Taken Into Custody In Sex CD Case

Congress's Bhupesh Bhaghel has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Bhaghel has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with circulation of a "sex CD" allegedly involving a senior minister in the Raman Singh's cabinet.

The CBI has already filed a chargesheet against Bhaghel and four others in this case.

The court granted bail to journalist Vinod Verma and also removed charged of extortion against him.

On Monday, before appearing in court, Baghel went to a statue of BR Ambedkar, garlanded it and then walked with his supporters to the court. He declined to apply for bail and hire a lawyer to defend him.

"I haven't done any crime. Is showing a CD crime? Definitely, all of it has been done by the government. I haven't done any crime, that's why I have not asked for any lawyer," the Congress leader said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over investigation of two cases related to the circulation of a "sex CD", allegedly involving a Chhattisgarh minister, in December last year.

Chhattisgarh Public Works Department Minister Rajesh Munat had filed complaints against senior journalist Vinod Verma, who was arrested from Ghaziabad in October, and state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly tarnishing his image with the CD.