Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Eyes Fourth Term, Files Nomination

Accompanied by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency for next month's polls. He is seeking a fourth term as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

He has been a two-time MLA from Rajanandgaon constituency. In 2004, he was elected from Dongargaon assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district.

Chhattisgarh has a 90-member Assembly and polls will be held in two phases - on November 12 and 20. Votes will be counted on December 11.

Tuesday was the last day of filing of nominations fo the first phase of the polls.

Congress has fielded Karuna Shukla, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece, against Mr Singh from Rajnandgaon.

Candidates from BJP, Congress and other parties also filed their nominations for the 18 seats spread across eight maoist -affected districts-Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon, going to polls in the first phase.



