NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVNewsVideosOpinionCommentsOpinion PollsPrevious StatsPhotos

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Eyes Fourth Term, Files Nomination

Raman Singh has been a two-time MLA from Rajanandgaon constituency.

All India | | Updated: October 23, 2018 21:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Eyes Fourth Term, Files Nomination

Raman Singh is seeking a fourth term as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

Rajnandgaon: 

Accompanied by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency for next month's polls. He is seeking a fourth term as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

He has been a two-time MLA from Rajanandgaon constituency. In 2004, he was elected from Dongargaon assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district.

Chhattisgarh has a 90-member Assembly and polls will be held in two phases - on November 12 and 20.  Votes will be counted on December 11.

Tuesday was the last day of filing of nominations fo the first phase of the polls.

Congress has fielded Karuna Shukla, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece, against Mr Singh from Rajnandgaon.

Candidates from BJP, Congress and other parties also filed their nominations for the 18 seats spread across eight maoist -affected districts-Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon, going to polls in the first phase.
 

For full election coverage, click on ndtv.com/elections

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Raman SinghChhattisgarh electionsAssembly polls
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................