Chhattisgarh Congress Follows Textbook Procedure to Pick Chief Minister

TS Singh Deo is a contender for the Chief Minister post but insiders say Bhupesh Baghel may get it.

Chhattisgarh, the one state where the Congress won its biggest victory in this round of assembly elections, also has more than one contender for the top job. But unlike Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- where a huge tussle is on between the two sets of aspirants -- the process to choose a Chief Ministerial candidate is progressing smoothly in the state.

The Congress won 68 of the 90 seats of Chhattisgarh -- its most decisive victory in the Hindi heartland over the BJP, which won only 15 seats.

TS Singh Deo, one of the contenders for the top job, has argued that victory on such a scale would not have been possible had the party been divided in the state.

Party insiders say it is not Mr Singh Deo, but party chief Bhupesh Baghel, who will probably get the job. But insiders also say there is considerable support for Mr Singh Deo.

Bhupesh Baghel has signaled that he is ready for any responsibility the party gives him.

Earlier today, a scuffle took place outside the house of Mr Baghel, where the party supporters had gathered, waiting to hear Delhi's pick for the Chief Minister's post. It is not known who were involved.

Mr Baghel, 57, has signaled that he is ready for any responsibility the party gives him.

Senior Congress leader RP Singh said central observer Mallikarjun Kharge came to Raipur yesterday and spoke the legislators, singly as well as in groups. Party chief Rahul Gandhi also contacted the legislators through the Shakti app. "The high command will take a decision," he said.

Asked who would be Chief Minister, Mr Singh said, "You are free to guess since we stand for freedom of the media... I can only say that Rahul Gandhi will make the final decision."